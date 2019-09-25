Banned Books Week began Sunday. Is or has your favorite book been on “the list”?

Marked annually by the American Libraries Association and others, Banned Books Week is an effort celebrating the freedom to read. Supporters launched the event in 1982, in response to what they say was a surge in a number of challenges to books. But, banning and challenging books reaches much further back than the 1980s. The goal remains the same, then and now: someone objects to a book and wants it removed, from classrooms, from libraries, from bookstores.

The topics and authors are varied, from today’s books exploring real-world themes such as sexuality, to classics that date back decades, to the Bible and the Koran. The American Libraries Association said the best reaction is a strong defense, and that’s what Banned Books Week does: draw attention to books that have been challenged or banned, so readers will react.

Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th, has an exhibit set up this week, spotlighting banned books and featuring a list of the top 11 banned books from 2018, as it explores the theme: Censorship leaves us in the dark. Keep the lights on.

We’ve asked our readers if they have read books that have been banned, and why. We’re running their answers through the week, because Banned Books Week doesn’t end until Saturday. If you have some entries, let us know at kmcconnell@swoknews.com or on Facebook: The Lawton Constitution.

Here’s a submission from Brianna Polette.

“Alice’s Adventure In Wonderland” was banned in China originally because the person thought that the animals talking were putting them on the same level as humans when in reality it’s just a wacky, fun characterization that made kids fall in love with the story. It’s not every day that a little girl falls down a rabbit hole and into some sort of other world. In the end, it was all just a dream anyway. I choose to believe that Lewis Carroll, also known as Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, didn’t mean to add any sort of explicit and/or inappropriate themes to the now-children’s-classic.