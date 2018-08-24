Balloon glow will light up night sky tonight

If you cast your gaze to the heavens tonight as the sun is setting you might witness a spectacular sight, 20 hot air balloons filling the Lawton sky, their burners lit up like Roman candles. They call it a balloon glow, and according to Pat Harwell, the owner of American Escapes Aerosports, there is nothing like it in the world.

"When the balloons go up they're absolutely gorgeous. It's hard to describe the color and the brilliance of the aircraft when they're glowing," Harwell said.