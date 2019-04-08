Back-to-school events offer more than just supplies

With the school year right around the corner, families across the area were stocking up on school supplies this weekend.

Some local churches pitched in, hosting back-to-school events on Saturday. But while some events offer free school supplies and backpacks to less fortunate families, these events were offering more.

They were giving the students a renewed sense of confidence and the parents peace of mind that their children were taken care of.

For the sixth year running, St. John Missionary Baptist Church hosted a back-to-school event on Saturday. In addition to giving out school supplies bundles, St. John had several doctors and nurses on site to administer physical exams.

“What some people don’t understand is what if someone doesn’t have a physician? How are they going to get a physical? And kids need those if they’re going to play sports,” Williams said.

The event has become so popular, Williams said people were lined up outside a full hour before the event started. Just two hours into the event, between 300 and 400 people had already arrived and registered.