Autopsy reports: Tumor caused death of girl, 3

The state Medical Examiner has released the autopsy report and identified a 3-year-old girl who died from a 17-pound tumor in January.

The full report was entered into the Comanche County District Court by the District Attorney’s office in the case against the girl’s parents.

State Medical Examiner Lisa Barton identified the girl as Bonnie Beth Lilly. According to the autopsy report, the girl died Jan. 3 as a result of rhabdomyosarcoma. Her manner of death was identified as natural. The report states that the tumor comprised half the girl’s body weight.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of cancer of soft tissue (such as muscle), connective tissue (such as tendon or cartilage), or bone. Its symptoms include: a persistent lump or swelling in part of the body; bulging of the eye or a swollen eyelid, headache and nausea, trouble urinating or having bowel movements, blood in the urine, and bleeding from the nose, throat, vagina or rectum.

According to Barton’s report of Lilly’s condition, the “body is that of an ill-appearing Caucasian girl.” Internally, the “abdominal cavity is filled and distended by a large heterogenous mass (17 pounds, approximately 30x30x20 cm),” and extends from the diaphragm to the pelvic floor,” and encased the pancreas. The tumor had nodules on her spleen and abutted the liver, the kidneys and adrenal glands. The uterus and urinary bladder couldn’t be distinguished from the tumor.

“In my opinion, based on the circumstances surrounding death and the findings at autopsy, Bonnie Beth Lille, a 3-year-old girl, died as a result of rhabdomyosarcoma,” Barton wrote.

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death include the arrests and charges against her parents for the neglect that led to it.

Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances in Comanche County District Court where each received a felony charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.