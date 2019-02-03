Autopsy report reveals 4 wounds

The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office filed its intent to offer the autopsy report of Tyrone Johnson in its evidence against a man know as “Crazy” who is accused of his death.

The lab report for Johnson, 33, reports he died from “multiple penetrating medium caliber gunshot wounds,” Medical Examiner Inas Yacoub stated.

Regionald V. Talbert, a.k.a. “Crazy,” 36, of Lawton, is in a Wichita County, Texas, jail for a December assault charge. Authorities said there’s no timetable as to when he will be returned to Lawton.

A felony warrant was issued in Comanche County for Talbert’s arrest for a first-degree murder charge and a count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison, life without parole or death if convicted.

Talbert is accused of the Jan. 19 killing of Johnson. Police were called shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 19 to 1702 SW Douglas on the report of a shooting victim and arrived to find Johnson unconscious and not breathing lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.