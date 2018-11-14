AUSA honors unsung heroes

The Fires Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) honored four local unsung heroes Tuesday for their dedication to taking good care of America’s heroes.

The chapter’s seventh annual Care Provider Recognition Banquet was also a time to recognize the lifetime achievements of one of Lawton-Fort Sill’s most prominent backers, Dr. Gilbert C. “Gib” Gibson, who was in attendance with his wife, Aulena Scearce Gibson.

Gibson is Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus, having been appointed CASA for Oklahoma in 1994. He worked diligently to retain Lawton Fort Sill’s reputation as the closest civilian-military relationship in the country, and he initiated the idea of renaming the twin cities Lawton-Fort Sill.