Attempted robbery lands man in jail

A 58-year-old Duncan man is looking at up to life in prison after he was arrested and charged with an attempted robbery at knifepoint.

Larry Gene Hammonds made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of two or more felonies, records indicate. He faces between 20 years to life in prison and, due to the statutory sentencing for the crime, would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Duncan police were called shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 23 to Walgreens, 1100 N. U.S. 81, on the report of an armed robbery that had just happened. The victim told police he’d left the store and got into his vehicle to leave when a man got in and pulled a knife on him and told him to give over all of his money, according to the affidavit.