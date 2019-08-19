You are here

Attacker takes 'going medieval' too far

Attacker takes ‘going medieval’ too far

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 11:12pm Scott Rains

A Lawton man is free on $2,000 bond for a Wednesday afternoon attack on a fiber optic lineman and his truck in northern Comanche County.

There’s not a lot of sorcery contained in the story, but there is a sword, an axe and plenty of mayhem to go around.

Robert Sturgis Powers, 56, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of malicious injury of property over $1,000, according to court records.

