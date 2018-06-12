Arvest donates $10,000 to Family Promise

Family Promise of Lawton received a boost to its mission of helping the less fortunate in Lawton via a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation over the weekend.

Arvest Bank Board Member Johnny Owens and Commercial Lender Mark Scott were on hand to present the check on behalf of the foundation at Family Promise’s annual cookie sale on Saturday.

The funds will help Family Promise purchase supplies needed to maintain the daily operations center which provides tutoring, job coaching, life skills and financial literacy training to families as well as full case management reviews.

“Arvest Bank has been a long-time supporter of Family Promise of Lawton. When I heard they were granting us $10,000 I was overcome with gratitude and felt like a huge weight was lifted from my shoulders,” Family Promise of Lawton Executive Director Jason Hall said. “These funds will allow us to continue our mission to empower homeless families with minor children the ability to achieve sustainable independence into 2019.”