Arts for Small to showcase student talent

The imagination and creativity of hundreds of students will be on display today at Whittier Elementary’s annual Arts for Small event.

Now in its fourth decade, the whole school comes together for the innovative event that combines visionary art with performance art for an expression of creativity by the school’s students. Melanie Nungesser, principal, said Arts for Small is especially important for Whittier students because the school doesn’t have a dedicated art teacher.

“It’s one way we can tap into their creativity and showcase all of that work and inspiration they have inside,” she said. “We think it’s very important for students to learn about art. This is a great way for them to express themselves.”

Arts for Small will begin at 5:30 p.m. today when the doors to Whittier Elementary open for parents, students and other members of the public to admire the children’s work. Faculty and staff spent much of the evening Tuesday preparing by hanging the drawings, paintings and crafts that the students worked on for the event. Each class and grade level created their own art project for the event based around the theme of the “Wonderful World of Whittier.”