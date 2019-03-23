Arrestee says officer assaulted him

A man arrested for violating a protective order Thursday night first hid then hit himself in an attempt to blame it on an officer, according to police.

LPD Officer Cody Gatliff was called around 8:30 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block Southwest I Avenue on the protective order violation allegation. He met with a woman who said her ex-boyfriend had come by to ask for a ride somewhere and she refused to open the door.

When officers arrived, the man had left the front porch. Gatliff reported the home’s back gate was opened and a check of the backyard led to two small sheds. Sticking out of one of the shed doorways, officers saw a set of shoes, blue jeans and a dark shirt and called for the person to step out and show his hands. After multiple commands, the man stepped into the light and identified himself.