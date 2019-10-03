Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of trio of car fires

An arrest warrant was issued for a 38-year-old woman wanted for a trio of arsons and attempts in the fall of 2018.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant last week and renewed it Wednesday for Rayshanda N. Ewing, a.k.a. Rayshandia Nashea Ewings, Takeitha Ewing and Shanice Carny, 38, for unknown counts of fourth-degree attempted arson and two counts of third-degree arson after former conviction of a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and harassing and threatening electronic communication, records indicate.

Ewing was convicted in March 2017 in Comanche County for grand larceny.

The allegations begin with the investigation of the second attempt to burn a vehicle at 7011 Westchester Circle. According to the probable cause affidavit, Assistant Fire Marshal Marc Sutphin examined a burned Ford Expedition that appeared to have been ignited by an incendiary device. The owner said there had been an earlier attempt to burn the SUV on Sept. 30. Charcoal was found under the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, another vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was found with a similar set-up of charcoal under it during an Oct. 4 fire at 508 ½ NW 8th.

“All three of the incidents have one person in common, Takeitha Ewing,” Sutphin said. “She had gotten into verbal altercations with both parties.”