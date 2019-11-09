Arrest made in Saturday shooting outside VFW

An arrest was made and police have released a report detailing more information about a Saturday morning shooting outside a local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Officers were called around 1:25 a.m. Saturday to the VFW Post 5263 in the 100 block of Northeast 20th Street on the report of a shooting. Investigators were told that a male had been shot at the location and taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer.

According to the incident report, a man arrived around 1:36 a.m. to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower parts of both legs. He arrived with three other men. His wounds showed a through and through shot in the calf of both legs.

The injured man said he’d been at a part at the VFW post and afterwards, he’d been outside in the parking lot where a fight was going on. He told police he and his friends watched the fight to its conclusion when shots rang out. He said he ran to the car and more shots rang out and he was struck in both legs, the report states. He got into the SUV and was driven to the emergency room.