Army investigates death of Sill soldier

The Army is investigating the death of a young Fort Sill soldier who died Aug. 27 in Oklahoma City.

Family members say they were told Pvt. Austin Williander, a 19-year-old soldier from Hawaii, died after suffering a heatstroke. He was assigned to A Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery, which conducts combat basic training for new recruits. He was a 2019 graduate of Waianae High School.

Hawaiian news media reported that his body was flown to Honolulu on Thursday. Loved ones said the teen was smart, big-hearted, and joined the Army in hopes of creating a better life for himself and his family. He had planned to become a fire support specialist, with the intent of one day buying a home for his parents.