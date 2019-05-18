Armed Forces Day Parade will go on

The parade will go on.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that the annual Armed Forces Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. today as scheduled, despite rain being in the forecast.

The parade has the reputation of being one of the largest events of its kind in the nation. This year’s theme is two-fold, “A Step Into the Past: Celebrating Fort Sill’s 150th Birthday and Honoring Our Armed Forces History.” The parade will honor past and present contributions of all of the nation’s armed forces in addition to being part of the year-long series of events in honor of the Fort Sill sesquicentennial, according to Brandi Sims, communications manager for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Parade marshals will be Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. The CG will march alongside some 300-400 troops from Fort Sill. Among them will be the soldier musicians of the 77th Army Band.

The parade will begin from the intersection of Southwest 6th and C Avenue and follow the same route as last year. Entries will proceed west on C to Southwest 11th and turn north. At Gore Boulevard they will pass underneath a giant U.S. flag suspended from hook and ladder trucks furnished by the Lawton and Elgin fire departments and go before the reviewing stand on the median. They will continue north on Fort Sill Boulevard, where they will turn east and go as far as Northwest 4th. That’s where the parade will end.