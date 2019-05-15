Armed Forces Day Parade, events set on Saturday

If you’re in Lawton this Saturday, you’ll want to be sure and catch the annual Armed Forces Day Parade sponsored by the Lawton-Fort Sill Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and the City of Lawton.

The parade has the reputation of being one of the largest events of its kind in the nation. This year’s theme is two-fold, “A Step Into the Past: Celebrating Fort Sill’s 150th Birthday and Honoring Our Armed Forces History.” The parade will honor past and present contributions of all of the nation’s armed forces in addition to being part of the year-long series of events in honor of the Fort Sill sesquicentennial, according to Brandi Sims, communications manager for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Parade marshals will be Maj. Gen. Wilson A. Shoffner, commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker. The CG will march alongside some 300-400 troops from Fort Sill. Among them will be the soldier musicians of the 77th Army Band.

Logan Ralston, CVB projects officer, said approximately 90 parade entries had been received by the close of business Monday and more are expected. Announcing this year’s parade will be Monte Brown and Caitlin Williams.