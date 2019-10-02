Archaeological site listed on National Register

My guess is that many Lawtonians will be surprised that there are several archeological sites in this area and that one is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And that one is the Gore Pit District.

It is composed of three areas that date from about 6000 to 7000 BC. They represent small camps that may have been repeatedly occupied over a long period, which indicates that the area was important to early hunters and gatherers.

These sites were first exposed in 1963 by the Highway Department collecting fill dirt for the construction of nearby Interstate 44.