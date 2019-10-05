April assault reopened, injured woman clings to life

Lawton police are reinvestigating an April domestic incident after the woman arrested for assault lingers on life-support at an Oklahoma City hospital.

Donna Hale contacted The Constitution Wednesday regarding her daughter, Connie Hale Aguon who, she said, is currently on life-support at an undisclosed Oklahoma City hospital. Her condition has turned dire, she said.

“She’s not expected to make it more than two or three days,” she said. “

That information has caught the attention of Lawton police.

“We just got word yesterday about her condition,” said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, on Thursday. “The detective is reinvestigating the incident. We’re going to check with the DA (District Attorney) to look back into it.”

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. April 15. According to the incident report by LPD Officer Hunter Martinez, officers were called to a physical domestic at 40 NE 25th Lot No. 99.