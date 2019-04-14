Apartment complex latest addition to Register
Sun, 04/14/2019 - 11:21pm Phyllis Young
Lawton Sites on the National Register of Historic Places
# 14 – Sunset-Vogue-Blue Ribbon Apartments
Historic District Location: NW Williams Ave; 23rd St; 22nd St; Hoover Ave
On National Register Since: December 2018
This most recent of Lawton’s addition on the National Register is a group of three apartment complexes occupying 16 acres of residential property northwest of the city’s central business district.
These complexes are listed as (with current designation in parentheses) the Sunset Apartments (Apple Run Apartments), the Vogue Apartments (Deer Park Apartments) and the Blue Ribbon Apartments (Lawton Pointe Apartments).