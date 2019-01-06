Another first, making Lawton Home

After a 36-year military career distinguished by many firsts, Brig. Gen. Randall McIntire has managed to squeeze in one more: He’s the first Air Defense Artillery (ADA) general to make Lawton his retirement home.

At an awards ceremony that preceded his retirement ceremony here Friday, Lt. Gen. James Dickinson, commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said the nation owes a great debt of gratitude to McIntire and his wife, Sue Ellen, for what they have done.

“What a fabulous career that they have both had in the United States Army. And we thank you very much for everything you’ve done. Six combat tours, 13-plus PCS moves, all the hard jobs that Randy has had.

“His career is probably marked by the firsts. First one to stand up 3-3 (3rd Battalion, 3rd ADA) C-RAM (Counter Rocket, Artillery and Mortar) battalion. First one to stand up the CFT (Cross Functional Team) for air and missile defense here at Fort Sill. The first to move into new facilities there at Fort Hood, Texas. The first to stand up the 15th Patriot battalion, the 1-62. So Randy’s kind of the fire man. That just tells you the quality of leader that Randy is, in terms of doing things for the first time, inspiring soldiers to be able to do that and then making a unit able to deploy in a very short period of time,” Dickinson said.