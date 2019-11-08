AMBUCS groups build new ramp for museum’s schoolhouse

On Saturday, volunteers from Lawton and beyond gave their time and effort to help improve and restore a local landmark, while also making it safer and more accessible to a wider variety of people.

The one-room schoolhouse at the Museum of the Great Plains had long been used for classes and educational programs. But, according to museum executive director John Hernandez, the structure was “in a dire state” and in need of major repairs and replacements. In particular, the ramp and deck that led to the front entry of the school were falling apart.

Knowing that ramps are somewhat their specialty, Hernandez reached out earlier this year to representatives of AMBUCS, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those with limited mobility. Hernandez spoke with Gordon Shaw, District 5A Governor for AMBUCS, about the possibility of local AMBUCS chapters joining together to build or repair the ramp and deck.

“We got chapter leaders together and talked about it, and we thought it was a great idea,” Shaw said.