Alleged assault and threats at gunpoint gets man jailed on $30,000 bond

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 2:04am Scott Rains

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with a trio of felony counts from an alleged domestic incident.

Breon Monte Bellamy made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and two counts of feloniously pointing a firearm as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse assault and battery, court records indicate.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bellamy on July 9 and he was taken into custody on Friday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bellamy is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend and pointing a gun at her and another woman in April.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. April 24 to an apartment in the 2300 block Northwest 38th Street, after the then-girlfriend reported that Bellamy hit her in the face and pointed a gun at her while threatening to kill her. This followed him forcing his way into the apartment, the affidavit states. She said he busted her lip, causing it to bleed.

