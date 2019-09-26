Airport terminal project closer to beginning

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has formally accepted three federal and state grants for its terminal renovation project, clearing another hurdle so the work can begin.

The long-discussed renovation will modernize the terminal, through a series of projects that will begin with baggage claim area but ultimately include a new secured passenger holding area, a covered “bridge” from that area to aircraft sitting on the taxiway, separate corridors for arriving and departing passengers, and upgrades ranging from new office space for Transportation Security Administration employees to new counter space and work in the main passenger area.

The entire project has been estimated at about $16 million by engineers, and will be handled in three distinct phases, beginning with the $3.8 million phase that the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority awarded in August to Norman construction firm Jet Commercial Construction.

Funding for the upgrades is coming from multiple sources, including three that were approved Tuesday by the airport authority. They included grants of $1,372,790 and $3,329,219 from the Federal Aviation Administration, representing Aviation Improvement Program (AIP) funding, both Lawton’s annual entitlement allocation and supplemental discretionary funding from the FAA.