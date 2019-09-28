Airport hoping for funding from city’s CIP extension

Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport hope the City of Lawton’s sales tax programs can help cover some of the costs in their terminal renovation project.

Airport Director Barbara McNally made her pitch for $2 million Tuesday, as members of the City Council continued a series of special meetings designed to hear presentations from community entities and individuals interested in putting their programs into a possible extension of the 2015 Sales Tax Extension and 2016 Capital Improvements Programs (CIP).

Both programs, funded through sales tax, will expire Dec. 31, 2025, and Mayor Stan Booker has been leading discussions with the council about the possibility of extending that expiration date, then using the revenue generated by the continued tax to tackle a new slate of projects. That proposal, if accepted by the council, would be placed before city voters, tentatively in January, although council members have not yet made that decision.

McNally said the airport would use CIP funds to cover projects that aren’t eligible for federal funding. About $4.7 million already is coming from the Federal Aviation Administration through the Aviation Improvements Program (AIP), but that funding comes with requirements that limit the types of projects it can cover (basically, those directly related to aviation).