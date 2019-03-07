Airport budget includes increase for personnel, more revenue

An increase in revenues for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport has allowed the governing body to increase the pay of its employees.

The increase was outlined in the 2019-2020 budget, the document guiding expenditures and projecting revenues for the fiscal year that began Monday. That budget was put into place in late June by the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the airport’s governing board.

And, members noted that this budget includes adjustments for entry-level pay, meaning the airport’s newest employees. While all personnel saw adjustments to their pay, the largest came for those entry level positions, which will help the airport recruit and keep personnel, said airport authority member Sam Firman.

Calling former pay “way too low,” Firman said the adjustment equates to about 15 percent for entry level posts.

Airport Director Barbara McNally said everyone received pay raises, increases that ranged from 50 cents to $1 an hour. She said the new entry-level pay is $12 per hour, a change that affected three employees on the airport side. On the air service side (Lawton Air Services, the airport’s fixed base operator), the adjustment increased three fuelers to the new $12 pay grade, while the airport also created a new apprentice A&P mechanic.