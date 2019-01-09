Airport authority mulls hiring owner representative

The governing body for Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport is looking at a proposal that would give it a designated representative for construction projects.

Mike Brown, owner of CDBL, made the argument for members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, as he explained the details of an owner’s representative. He said the idea to give the airport a designated representative to monitor major construction projects. Brown said it was the same work that CDBL provided for the City of Lawton on its city hall renovation project.

“You have someone to protect your interests,” Brown said, of the concept that would provide someone to monitor construction, oversee inspections and ensure all documentation is filed, a key component of contracts that receive federal funding. “It’s another set of eyes.”

Brown said while an owner’s representative will work with the engineer and architect, its focus is on the client (in this case, the airport authority). CDBL fees would depend on on the size of the project and its duration, he said.

He said that service would have been helpful on the Fire Station No. 2 project, and its need for documentation. The completion date for that project was delayed, in part, because of documentation that was needed at the beginning of the project.