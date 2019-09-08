Airport authority approves new leases for its tenants

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has approved new leases for its tenants, as the airport moves further into the beginning of its new fiscal year.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority accepted the recommendations from its leasing committee, which negotiated multiple-year leases with a 2-percent escalator (to be imposed either annually or within a certain time frame). The proposals include tenants inside the airport terminal and a school whose complex is partially located on the northwest edge of airport property.

The action is among the reasons for a $10,470 projected increase in annual income from tenants, whose rental payments are expected to total $156,388.36 in the 2019-2020 fiscal year that began July 1.