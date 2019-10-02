AIM to kick off on Tuesday

Lawton Public Schools is coordinating with community entities to create a leadership and career development program for high school sophomores.

LPS, in partnership with the City of Lawton, Great Plains Technology Center and Cameron University, will host the three-day AIM (apprenticeship, internship, mentorship) seminar Tuesday through Thursday. The program, which is headquartered at Hilton Garden Inn, includes workshops, special leadership exercises, motivational speakers and tours of city and Fort Sill facilities, in a three-day, two night session for student participants.

Activities will be as varied as engaging in PT with Fort Sill soldiers, questioning city leaders, learning how to “work a room” and participating in a scavenger hunt.

Mark Mattingly, LPS executive director of Student Services, along with AIM for Lawton committee members, said the program is focused on education and practical training for students.