Age no bar for Drill Sergeant of the Year hopeful

Sgt. 1st Class Tarik Wright is living proof that you’re as young as you feel. At 42, with almost 19 years of Army service under his belt, he’s representing the Ordnance Training Detachment (OTD) in the Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year competition.

The Washington, D.C., native signed up on Aug. 30, 2000. Come his anniversary date, he’ll be eligible to retire from the military in another year.

Asked why he decided to try out for Drill Sergeant of the Year, he said it was for the motivation.

“I thought I had myself a couple of good years left in me. Good PT, good physical fitness. My kids keep me on my toes. I actually play around with them a lot doing this weekends, the times that I’m off, and then I have my soldiers, and my soldiers motivate me,” Wright said.

“I think the reason I did the training was because I wanted to show that there are older people that actually can get into these types of things,” he said Wednesday after zipping through a double round of the Combat Obstacle Course.