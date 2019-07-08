After death of loved one, GriefShare offers hope

Cindy Anderson met her husband in 2011, and at first, she wasn’t sure too sure about Gary’s starched jeans and cowboy hats. But as she got to know the quiet cowboy, Cindy’s heart softened.

“He was a man of great faith,” she said.

Gary Anderson was a retired electrical engineer living in Altus; Cindy a nurse in Claremore. Between the two of them, they had four adult children and enough life experience to know their match was something special. Sparks flew and the pair married later that year, eventually moving to Lawton.

“We laughed a lot, I had a lot of joy,” Cindy said of her marriage to Gary. “I miss the laughter and just hearing his voice.”

The last time Cindy saw her husband was at breakfast the morning of March 7.

“We prayed together every day before I went to work, so we prayed and I headed out the door,” Cindy said. “When I came home at 4:30, he was gone.”

Gary died of congestive heart failure. He was 73.