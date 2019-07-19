Afghanistan native joins US Army, trains at Fort Sill

A woman from Afghanistan who enlisted in the United States Army because she wants to make things better in her native land is undergoing the rigors of Combat Basic Training at Fort Sill.

Spc. Wahida Musleh, a native of the capital city of Kabul, is 32 — old enough to remember what life was like for Afghan women under Taliban rule.

“Of course I do remember that. At that time I was around, I would say 14, 15 years old. I was not allowed to go to school. My mom’s a teacher, so she would teach me at home. And that was the happiest part, when for the first time we saw American people come over there, and I was able to go to school. And I finished my school, I finished my university, and now I’m here. And so, with people American, shoulder to shoulder,” she said.

After the Taliban was deposed, the strict dress code for women did not relax right away, she recalls.

“Slowly, slowly, it gets changed,” she said.

She had no comment on the prospect of the current Afghan government working out a compromise with the Taliban in order to move forward.