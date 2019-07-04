Aerial feral swine control set for the Wildlife Refuge 

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct aerial feral swine control on refuge lands Wednesday. In order to assure public safety, portions of the refuge public use areas will be temporarily closed during this time while control activities are underway.

Closed areas will include Burma Road, Boulder Trail and Picnic Area, Lost Lake, Quanah Parker Lake, French Lake, Osage Lake and Dog Run Hollow. Refuge staff intend to have these areas re-opened to the public by noon, after control operations have ceased. Control activities will continue in other areas of the refuge, which will not require any public use closures.

Feral swine are exotic and a nuisance species that compete with Oklahoma’s native wildlife for food, causing significant disturbance to native habitat. They also serve as disease reservoirs and pose a threat to the health of humans, pets, agricultural lands and native wildlife.

The first documented record of feral swine in the United States was in Florida in 1593. Introductions followed in several other southeastern states, which led to established free-ranging populations throughout the region.