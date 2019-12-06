Adopt-a-Child campaign raises $23,000

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Lawton kicked off its annual Adopt-a-Child campaign on April 2 and it will conclude on June 30.

This fundraising campaign was created to ensure as many boys and girls as possible have a safe, fun and stimulating environment for children and youth to learn, grow and develop as responsible members of our community.

A contribution of $300 helps provide a year of programming fees for a child at the Boys & Girls Club of Lawton. The 2019 Adopt-a-Child Campaign goal is $35,000.

With about 20 days left in the Campaign, organizers report that over $23,000 in donations have come in.

Christal Durham, Unit Director of the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club says, “We would love to hit that $35,000 goal to help provide for over 115 youth in our program. We currently have well over 300 members. It’s been pretty amazing to see the community support for Lawton’s youth through the Boys & Girls Club. We are just grateful. Giving to the Adopt-a-Child campaign is a way to invest in the leaders of tomorrow.”