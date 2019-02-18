Active shooter training could save lives in Central High

CENTRAL HIGH — The faculty of Central High Public Schools will be more prepared in the event of an active shooter.

While many educators enjoyed a day off Monday in recognition of President’s Day, the teaching staff of Central High spent their day in the proverbial classroom, preparing for the unlikely, albeit horrific event of an active shooter in the school building. From learning how to best barricade a room to dealing with the gruesome outcome left in the wake of the shooter, faculty will now know how best to approach the situation in a manner that saves the most lives.