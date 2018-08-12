Action would let marijuana be sold in downtown area

City officials have cleared the second hurdle in a quest that would allow the sale of medical marijuana in the downtown area.

Members of the City Planning Commission (CPC) have approved amendments to the three urban renewal districts that cover most of downtown Lawton designating the sale, research, processing and manufacturing of marijuana for medical purposes in many areas. The action taken, like action take in October by the Lawton Urban Renewal Authority (LURA), was a recommendation.

Those recommendations, which will be submitted to the City Council for final approval, would address a question city planners already have received: could a dispensary be opened inside Central Mall?

The answer is yes, if the council accepts the CPC and LURA recommendations.

While the council voted months ago to amend planning codes to add definitions and activities associated with medical marijuana, an additional step was needed for downtown Lawton because it is covered by plans that date to an era when the city used urban renewal to renovate the area.