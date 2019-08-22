Accused of strangling, attempt to make woman drink bleach

A 47-year-old Marlow man is free on $50,000 bond after he was charged with strangling his girlfriend and attempting to drag her to his shop to make her drink bleach.

Wesley Melvin Ausmus made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of attempting to perform an act of violence and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse and threaten to perform act of violence, court records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the act of violence charge.

Ausmus was arrested Saturday night after Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to his home at 4200 Clear Creek Road for a domestic disturbance involving him, a woman and their 9-month-old daughter.

Deputy Jared Pollard said she’d called 911 and said her boyfriend, Ausmus, said he would kill her and their child and that he’d assaulted her, choking her and threatening to pour bleach down her throat. According to the affidavit, the woman had visible injuries consistent with being choked: red marking on her throat; as well as defensive injuries on the palm of her left hand, bruising consistent with being grabbed by the upper arms, and an abrasion on her left knee she said happened when he threw her on the ground; as well as other injuries.