Accident sends 5 to hospital

A vehicle wreck Friday morning in a construction zone sent four to the hospital.

First responders closed the intersection west of West Gore Boulevard and 52nd Street for a long time shortly after 10:30 a.m. due to the wreck.

A red Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of West Gore. Due to construction in the roadway, the actual eastbound lanes are closed, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. A white, two-door sedan was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck the red pickup.

The crash spun the pickup to where it was facing the west. The driver’s side headrest in the sedan was resting against the cracked windshield. Debris filled the roadway and both vehicles were towed from the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Jenkins said four people in the white sedan were transported to the hospital for treatment and are in stable condition. The pickup driver is also in stable condition.