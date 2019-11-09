Accident sends 3 to hospital

A Tuesday afternoon wreck near midtown ended with passengers visiting the hospital and one driver cited.

Lawton police and first responders responded at 3 p.m. to a collision between a van and a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of West Gore Boulevard and 4th Street.

The van was traveling southbound on Northwest 4th Street and entered the intersection on a red light when the eastbound pickup struck it, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. The truck’s occupants went to the hospital via personal transportation. One occupant of the van was taken to a hospital by ambulance.