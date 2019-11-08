84th American Indian Expo celebrates colorful traditions

Phil JoeFish Dupoint is overflowing with memories from more than six decades of American Indian Expo tradition.

“There used to be a barn at the fairgrounds, that’s where all the Indian bands would play oldies,” recalled the 2019 Expo president last week. “We would pack the place ... I loved watching people dance and enjoy themselves.”

Now in its 84th year, the 2019 American Indian Expo will run from Wednesday through Saturday at the Caddo County Fairgrounds, 1019 E Broadway St., in Anadarko.