You are here

Home » News » Local » 61 ribbons represent 61 lives lost in state work zones

61 ribbons represent 61 lives lost in state work zones

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 4:26am Scott Rains

For the men and women who work to fix the state’s highways, they’re finding themselves in as much of a war zone as a work zone.

To recognize work zone safety awareness, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is marking Public Safety Week with a vivid reminder of the 61 workers who’ve fallen while in service of making our roadways drivable.

Sixty-one white, metal ribbons planted in clean rows at the east Flower Mound exit on Interstate 44 offers memorial to their sacrifice and testament to new safety protocols. Life and death can flash in the blink of an eye while on the job.

“I’ve seen a lot,” said Scott LeBarre, Transportation Superintendent for Cotton County. “I’ve had several close calls.”

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620