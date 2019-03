The 580 RollerGirls are putting on “The Unicorn Run” through Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris, at 9 a.m. March 30. Packet pick-up is between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The local skaters are asking participants to “grab your glitter and anything that makes you a unicorn” and join in this inaugural 5K.

Sign up for the race online: www.localraces.com.