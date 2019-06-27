580 Monthly will release its 6th issue on Sunday

On Sunday, the sixth issue of 580 Monthly will officially hit the stands. It’s hard to believe that we’ve already been through half-a-year’s worth of magazine issues. Our next six issues promise to deliver even more captivating photographs and compelling storytelling.

This Sunday’s issue will reflect on the stories of immigrants, while examining the unique multicultural flair that makes Lawton great.

In one of our features we will examine the history of Lawton’s International Festival, and how it rose from humble beginnings as an “Ethnic Exposition” 40 years ago to become one of the largest celebrations of cultural diversity on Southwest Oklahoma.

Within one of our other features, a former Korean orphan, who spent several years on the streets before her adoption by an American couple, recounts all that she has to be thankful for in her new life in America.

Check out our monthly departments, which can be found in each issue, to discover recipes for intrepid cooks to try over the fourth of July holiday.