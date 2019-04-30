50th edition of Noon Lions Club Carnival coming to town

The 50th edition of the Noon Lions Club Carnival will kick-off from 6-11 p.m. Thursday, May 2nd and run until Sunday, May 5. Hours are from 12 noon-11 p.m. Saturday and from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday at the Great Plains Coliseum at 920 S. Sheridan.

If you purchase a MegaRide Pass before Wednesday, May 1st, the cost is $35. The MegaRide Pass will be available at the carnival gate beginning :Thursday, May 2 for $45. Individual rides are $1 per ticket and Session Passes are $30 every session.

“Your carnival ticket supports numerous causes in Lawton, including free eye exams and glasses; leader dogs for the blind; cornea transplants; scholarships to Cameron University and the Great Plains Technology Center; Lawton Public School projects and speech contest; Lions Meadows of Hope Foster Homes and New Directions Domestic Violence Shelter,” Richard Van Horn, chairman of the Carnival Committee said.