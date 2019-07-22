5-5 ADA returns from C-RAM mission in Afghanistan

When fire-breathing “Red Dragons” show up on the doorstep can “Dragonslayers” be far behind?

Someone with a sense of humor must have had a hand in these “large-scale” operations.

Approximately 350 soldiers who deployed to Afghanistan nine months ago with 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) – otherwise known as the “Dragonslayer Battalion” – were treated to a Fort Sill-style homecoming ceremony at 11 p.m. Sunday.