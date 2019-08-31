45th MP Detachment reunite at Fort Sill

A group of Army veterans who haven’t seen each other in 43 years are in town this weekend to swap yarns about the wild times they had as MPs at Fort Sill after the end of the Vietnam War.

They are also witnessing firsthand the dramatic changes made to the landscape since they left.

Their old unit, the 546th Military Police Company, is still around, but it’s now at Fort Stewart, Ga. Its present-day counterparts at Fort Sill are the 45th MP Detachment and the Department of Army civilian police, but back in their day, having civilian police on post was unheard of.

Retired Master Sgt. David Sonntag of North Freedom, Wis., served in the MP branch of the Army all 30 years he was in the military. Basic training was at Fort Dix, N.J., which is now part of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and no longer has that as a mission. Military police school was not at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., back then.

“A couple of us were part of the second class at Fort McClellan, Ala., when they moved the MP school from Fort Gordon, (Ga.,) to Fort McClellan. So we have a combination of some Gordon and some McClellan MPs here,” said Sonntag, who’s here with his wife, Marilyn.