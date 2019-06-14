3 veterans placed on Wall of Heroes at VA Center

The 2nd Battalion, 20th Field Artillery at Fort Sill was present for the Wall of Heroes ceremony Thursday morning at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center.

“We usually try to have this ceremony every month to two months to honor veterans,” Lt. Col. Andy Knight said. “We honor World War II veterans as well as Korea and Vietnam veterans.”

The three veterans who were honored Thursday were: Lt. Nathan Dobbs who served from April 1943 until August 1944; Sgt. First Class James Halstead, who served a total of 44 years and Master Sgt. Eddie Dabney, who served for 22 years, 5 months and 12 days.

Halstead had his mother sign him into service when he was underage and service took him to several duty stations before he was sent to Okinawa, he said. He met his wife there and fought hard to bring his adopted son to the United States. Halstead was a prisoner of war in Vietnam and worked with the 2/26th. He was injured in Vietnam in his knee and his shoulder.