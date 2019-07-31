3 council incumbents file for re-election

All three City Council incumbents up for election this year have filed declarations of candidacy with the Comanche County Election Board.

Ward 3 Councilman Caleb Davis, 2330 SW E, filed his declaration of candidacy Tuesday, the second day of a three-day filing period for Lawton City Council Wards 3, 4 and 5. Davis is seeking his second term.

Davis has been charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzling $6,000 through the on-line “Think Lawton” group, which identifies Davis as being its administrator and moderator. Davis is scheduled to return to court Aug. 7 for a hearing to be placed on the docket. The case has not yet been scheduled for trial. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the prosecution proves his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Lawton’s city charter specifies that anyone convicted of a misdemeanor involving embezzlement or any felony, or who has entered a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to those counts, is ineligible to be elected to or appointed to the council or as mayor. If such people already are holding office, they will be removed from office immediately, when the case has been determined.

In Ward 5, Incumbent Dwight Tanner, 1001 NW Bell, is seeking his third term, but will face opposition from Allan Hampton, 1202 NW Bell. Both men filed Monday.