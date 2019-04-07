2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery color casing ceremony held

The command team of Lt. Col. James Raines and Command Sgt. Maj. James H. Platt Jr. cased the colors of 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery (FA) Wednesday in preparation for the unit’s impending deployment to South Korea.

This will be the “Mission Ready” Battalion’s second rotation to South Korea as part of an ongoing mission there, Raines noted.

Col. Steven Carpenter, commander of 75th FA Brigade, deemed it “an honor to stand in front of the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment as they prepare to deploy in support of the last remaining permanently forward-stationed fighting force in the United States Army.

“On the Korean peninsula, these soldiers will wield the American Army’s all-weather, surface-to-surface destruction weapon of choice between 30 and 300 kilometers. And I’m confident that they will do their part to deter aggression, maintain peace on the Korean peninsula and assure our allies and partners in northeast Asia and on the Pacific Rim.

“And if deterrence fails, these soldiers will do their part to destroy the enemies of the United States in support of the U.S.-Korean alliance and our national interests.