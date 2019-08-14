2 charged in torture death of man

Two men have been charged and three others are in custody for allegations tied to the killing of a 22-year-old man who has been missing since June.

If the body found in western Comanche County last week turns out to be Byard “Dakota” Moore, according to the court affidavit, his death will have come from described torture and his disposal will meet the letter of the law for desecration.

Adrain Stallworth, a.k.a. Adrian, 28, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse, court records indicate.

The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death. The other three counts are punishable by up to 22 years combined.

Ryan Dean Jones, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of accessory to first-degree murder, unlawful removal of a dead body, desecration of a human corpse, and conspiracy to commit unlawful removal of a dead body and desecration of a human corpse, court records indicate.