1913 fire truck might be heading home

An early 1900s vehicle that fought fires in Lawton when Central Fire Station was a new building may be coming home.

Fire Chief Dewayne Burk willask the City Council for permission Tuesday to accept an offer from the Oklahoma State Firefighters Museum to bring a 1913 White fire truck and an 1850s-era horse drawn hose cart back to Lawton. Both units were used by Lawton firefighters “back in the day” before being sidelined for more modern apparatus.

For Burk, the offer is the culmination of a dream he and others have had for years: to set up an area to showcase the history of Lawton Fire Department through photographs, materials and, in this instance, actual fire response vehicles. And, if that can be done within the confines of Central Fire Station — the city’s first stand-alone fire station and one of the few historic structures in Lawton still being used for its original purpose — that would be icing on the cake.

Both restored units were donated years ago to the firefighters museum in Oklahoma City and have been on display there. But, the museum has limited room and an expanding collection, which prevents some items from being displayed. Burk said the museum has other examples of 1913 White fire trucks and horse-drawn hose carts, so it has offered to return the vehicle, an offer the history-minded fire chief is more than happy to accept if the council gives the go-ahead.